Kornitzer Capital Management Has Lowered Republic Services (RSG) Stake by $5.08 Million; Stock Value Rose; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 367,908 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12M, down from 377,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 4.17 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 63,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 501,298 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.29 million, down from 564,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 775,533 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.26M shares or 1.78% of the stock. Cleararc Capital reported 33,609 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech owns 0.45% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 2.10M shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Co accumulated 0.33% or 190,700 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 199,804 shares. Aspen Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 5,975 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 35,336 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership owns 545,604 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Capital World Investors holds 97.02 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. 14,400 were accumulated by Tributary Cap Management Ltd Liability Co. Cwm Ltd Liability Com stated it has 823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 17 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 13,471 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.50M shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $539.82 million for 28.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 136,037 shares to 616,367 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $283.39M for 25.80 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inc invested 0.86% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 147,680 were accumulated by Wallace Capital Management Inc. World Asset Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). American Research & Management invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Chemical Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 103,059 are held by D E Shaw And. Vanguard Gp owns 18.61M shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 185,408 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management accumulated 130 shares. Amp Capital holds 0.08% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 177,675 shares. Cap Ww Investors holds 1.50M shares. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Oppenheimer And reported 6,850 shares. Chevy Chase stated it has 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 47,105 shares to 177,065 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 67,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.