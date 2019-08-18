Kornitzer Capital Management Has Lowered Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Holding; First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Has 0.79 Sentiment

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 11 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 14 sold and decreased holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 4.73 million shares, down from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased Int’l Business Machines (IBM) stake by 42.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 107,334 shares as Int’l Business Machines (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 143,166 shares with $20.20 million value, down from 250,500 last quarter. Int’l Business Machines now has $118.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 18.54% above currents $133.76 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holdg invested in 5,893 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Oppenheimer & stated it has 114,720 shares. Diversified Trust Company holds 0.02% or 3,531 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Cap Management Lc accumulated 1,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 27,182 shares. Blume Mngmt reported 840 shares stake. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,675 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 5,474 are held by Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 1.49% or 37,081 shares in its portfolio. 18,180 were accumulated by Fagan Associate. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc owns 3,903 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Telemus Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,494 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com invested in 268,427 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 22,684 shares to 115,453 valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Shopify Inc stake by 59,350 shares and now owns 81,775 shares. Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) was raised too.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $309.59 million. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

The stock increased 1.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 20,886 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund for 161,342 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 247,310 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Financial Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 132,926 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 670,045 shares.