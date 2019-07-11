Kornitzer Capital Management Has Lowered Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stake By $440,000; Last Week William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Coverage

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) stake by 2.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)’s stock rose 2.53%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 325,910 shares with $18.11M value, down from 333,910 last quarter. Helmerich & Payne Inc now has $5.81B valuation. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 959,772 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Among 4 analysts covering William Hill PLC (LON:WMH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. William Hill PLC had 22 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Shore Capital upgraded William Hill plc (LON:WMH) on Monday, February 4 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, February 8 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 21 by Numis Securities. Berenberg upgraded William Hill plc (LON:WMH) on Thursday, January 17 to “Buy” rating. The stock of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 21 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Deutsche Bank. See William Hill plc (LON:WMH) latest ratings:

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.40 billion GBP. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

More recent William Hill plc (LON:WMH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts Completes Transaction with William Hill US to Bring Sports Wagering to Company’s National Casino Portfolio – Business Wire” on January 29, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Eldorado Resorts Partners with William Hill US to Bring Sports Wagering to Company’s National Casino Portfolio – Business Wire” on September 05, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IGT And William Hill US Form Strategic Partnership For US Lotteries – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 1.21% or GBX 1.95 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 159.55. About 621,102 shares traded. William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 6 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, January 31. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, January 15. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 3,700.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. HP’s profit will be $40.38 million for 35.99 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.45% negative EPS growth.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Lt (NYSE:TSM) stake by 8,000 shares to 169,281 valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abb Ltd (Sw) (NYSE:ABB) stake by 381,170 shares and now owns 642,130 shares. Bloom Energy Corporation was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,758 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 90,832 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 39,790 shares. Central Bancorporation And Trust Co holds 0% or 53 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 46,035 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Us Bancshares De reported 189,663 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hrt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Mackenzie Fin holds 19,363 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Rockland Tru Com has 16,205 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 21,284 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 4 shares. Capital Intll Ca stated it has 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% or 168 shares.