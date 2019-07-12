Kornitzer Capital Management Has Lifted Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake; SOPHOS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES GBP0 U (SPHHF) Shorts Increased By 0.59%

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Kansas City Southern Inc (KSU) stake by 96.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc acquired 120,417 shares as Kansas City Southern Inc (KSU)’s stock rose 14.82%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 245,263 shares with $28.45M value, up from 124,846 last quarter. Kansas City Southern Inc now has $12.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $122.45. About 94,883 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

SOPHOS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES GBP0 U (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) had an increase of 0.59% in short interest. SPHHF’s SI was 1.91 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.59% from 1.89M shares previously. With 8,400 avg volume, 227 days are for SOPHOS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES GBP0 U (OTCMKTS:SPHHF)’s short sellers to cover SPHHF’s short positions. It closed at $5.24 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Sophos Group plc (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “SOPHOS GROUP PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The firm offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product. It has a 97.04 P/E ratio. It also provides Endpoint Protection, a security solution for users and data; Intercept X, an endpoint security solution; Sophos Mobile, an enterprise mobility management solution; SafeGuard Encryption solution; Server Protection solution; Sophos Home, a protection solution for home computers; and Sophos Central, a synchronized security management solution.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kansas City Southern: Falling Rail Traffic Could Weigh – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “May U.S. Rail Employment Levels Dropped. Will They Keep Falling? – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Rail Union Seeks U.S. Crews On Mexican Cross-Border Trains – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Rio Tinto’s Autonomous Trains Can’t Work In North Americaâ€¦Yet – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cna Financial Corporation (CNA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. Raymond James maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co.