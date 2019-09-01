Kornitzer Capital Management Has Increased Its Halliburton Co. (HAL) Holding; YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Had 1 Bulls

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Halliburton Co. (HAL) stake by 116.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc acquired 12,600 shares as Halliburton Co. (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 23,400 shares with $686,000 value, up from 10,800 last quarter. Halliburton Co. now has $16.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 12.16 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns

Among 8 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $84 lowest target. $106.22’s average target is -9.04% below currents $116.78 stock price. Yum! Brands had 18 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 2. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. See YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Neutral New Target: $125.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $115.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $97.0000 106.0000

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Longbow Research 91.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Credit Suisse 106.0000

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Evercore Isi Group 120.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Ubs New Target: $105.0000 112.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $35.43 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 27.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM! Brands, Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bancorporation accumulated 2,943 shares. Auxier Asset holds 13,137 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% or 88,254 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.1% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 509,844 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 159,889 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,073 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Management Lp has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 956 shares. Moreover, First Fincl Corporation In has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 155 shares. Ellington Management Group Inc Ltd Co reported 6,900 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Associated Banc has 4,560 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co stated it has 131 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 30,600 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.38% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) stake by 445,727 shares to 713,088 valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) stake by 6,007 shares and now owns 64,459 shares. Ichor Holdings Ltd was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 66.30% above currents $18.84 stock price. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 23. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital.

