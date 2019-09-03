Kornitzer Capital Management Has Increased Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position; Shorts at Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary (CHKP) Raised By 8.28%

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc acquired 15,527 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 1.01 million shares with $54.72 million value, up from 997,995 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $198.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 11.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary (NASDAQ:CHKP) had an increase of 8.28% in short interest. CHKP’s SI was 10.62 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.28% from 9.81 million shares previously. With 918,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s short sellers to cover CHKP’s short positions. The SI to Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary’s float is 8.49%. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.24. About 524,278 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of stock was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) stake by 31,595 shares to 111,330 valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) stake by 69,517 shares and now owns 260,683 shares. Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 18.19% above currents $46.35 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 15. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Comm Inc Al invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). At National Bank & Trust, a Iowa-based fund reported 29,054 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated has 48,864 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bank & Trust invested in 332,173 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated, Alabama-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Hourglass Limited Com has 268,337 shares for 4.22% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Compton Cap Inc Ri holds 199,004 shares or 4.67% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.25M shares. Filament Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,405 shares. Farmers owns 2.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 176,715 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 4.69 million shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cahill Advsr Inc stated it has 20,859 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

