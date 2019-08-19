Kornitzer Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) as Shares Rose; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Cut Union Pac (UNP) Position by $498,495

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 4,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 357,104 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, down from 361,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $92.65. About 388,276 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 2,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 77,191 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, down from 80,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $169.3. About 584,393 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.42 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16,325 shares to 49,755 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 15,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Fincl Gp reported 2.04% stake. 437,419 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Jones Fincl Lllp holds 33,829 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Lc has 2.55% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 6,586 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has invested 2.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Newbrook Capital LP invested in 2.12% or 155,996 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested 3.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). U S Investors Inc owns 3,083 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Kempner Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 7,860 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd reported 164,650 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability accumulated 5.86M shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 168,776 shares. Notis has 0.87% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baldwin Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,736 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IntercontinentalExchange Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE-owner ICE to form new company for digital assets – Reuters” published on August 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange launches credit risk analytics suite – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE beats estimates on strength in data services – Reuters” with publication date: October 31, 2018.