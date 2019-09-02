Kornitzer Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Logmein (LOGM) by $1.61 Million; Granite Construction (GVA) Share Value Declined While Wynnefield Capital Has Trimmed Position by $5.81 Million

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 464,029 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 20,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 23,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 179,749 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mgmt accumulated 6,144 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 0.04% stake. Frontier Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 275,415 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 32 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.08% or 8,375 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 16,684 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 240,000 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 13,175 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 33 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,627 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 0.01% or 311,210 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Macquarie Gp holds 1.21 million shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 8,429 shares. Green Square Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.68% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $62.09M for 5.27 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $305,409 activity. Jigisha Desai also bought $43,179 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares. Roberts James Hildebrand had bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested in 0% or 64 shares. Carroll Assocs owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 12,400 are owned by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Cooper Creek Prtn Mngmt Lc holds 25,000 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 6 shares. Rhode Island-based Washington Trust Co has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 1,135 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 12,612 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited has 33,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise owns 1.67 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 308 shares. Financial Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 354,023 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.01% or 348,364 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols Sa (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 25,800 shares to 253,500 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern Inc (NYSE:KSU) by 120,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.54M for 15.62 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.