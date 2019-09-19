Kornitzer Capital Management Has Cut Waste Management (WM) Stake by $1.18 Million; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Boosted Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position by $1.86 Million; Valuation Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 467,312 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.98 million, up from 441,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 6.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management (WM) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 10,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 579,563 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.86 million, down from 589,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $114.33. About 994,573 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.86M for 24.85 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

