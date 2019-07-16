Kornitzer Capital Management Has Cut Its Repligen (RGEN) Stake; Petrus Trust Company Lta Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $1.73 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 10.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta acquired 12,436 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 135,946 shares with $19.00 million value, up from 123,510 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $357.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78 million shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased Repligen Corp (RGEN) stake by 15.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 29,575 shares as Repligen Corp (RGEN)’s stock rose 15.82%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 164,295 shares with $9.71 million value, down from 193,870 last quarter. Repligen Corp now has $4.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 333,257 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 60.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.16 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.56 million for 97.67 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 0% or 5,319 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.03% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Nicholas Inv Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Blair William & Il has 34,095 shares. Carroll holds 1,000 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd reported 22,542 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 5,373 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 2.02M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.04% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Summit Creek Limited Co has 84,307 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Management holds 0.71% or 147,484 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 4,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,385 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) stake by 28,380 shares to 185,640 valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Abb Ltd (Sw) (NYSE:ABB) stake by 381,170 shares and now owns 642,130 shares. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Repligen Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offerings of $100 million of Common Stock and $250 million of Convertible Senior Notes – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Repligen Gained 62.9% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 07/15: (JBHT) (UBNK) (VKTX) Higher; (RGEN) (ARW) (EPRT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Repligen’s (NASDAQ:RGEN) Share Price Gain Of 273% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Inc holds 0.15% or 4,850 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Management Ltd Co Ca stated it has 2,333 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 0.41% or 10,249 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com stated it has 2.17M shares. Moreover, Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 57,719 shares. Bank & Trust Of Stockton invested in 9,875 shares. Horizon Serv Lc holds 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1,936 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 8.14M shares. Weatherly Asset Lp has 54,384 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0.81% or 13.57M shares. Madison Investment accumulated 0.53% or 205,694 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 3.64M shares or 1.35% of the stock. Wallington Asset Management Llc invested in 91,586 shares or 3.35% of the stock. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.78% or 207,246 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,502 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) stake by 5,300 shares to 115,700 valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nielsen Hldgs Plc stake by 200,100 shares and now owns 149,900 shares. Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Tech Grilled On Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.