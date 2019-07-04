Kornitzer Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $1.26 Million; Sunbelt Securities Upped Chevron New (CVX) Position by $695,073

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 7,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,126 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, down from 49,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 22,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Reliably Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Could Face More Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Weekend Storms, Flooding Continues – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FreightWaves Forecast: Severe Storms, Flooding, Wildfires Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 10,835 shares to 103,270 shares, valued at $25.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated reported 1.53% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Grassi Inv Mngmt stated it has 53,383 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Exchange Mgmt Inc holds 0.62% or 13,259 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability invested 3.42% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Naples Ltd Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 5,734 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,831 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 2.08% or 274,822 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ghp Investment Advisors holds 0.03% or 1,393 shares. Connors Investor Services accumulated 1,775 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 19,155 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il invested in 144,373 shares. Macroview Invest Management Limited has invested 0.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,160 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Offshore Drilling: Dying Business – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Chevron Kept Rejecting Anadarko’s Push to Raise Its Takeover Bid – Bloomberg” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Stocks edge higher as trade enthusiasm wanes – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. 4,750 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 426 shares to 1,332 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,864 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,232 are owned by Middleton & Ma. Invest House Lc has 2,000 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated owns 31,660 shares. Moreover, Cadence Natl Bank Na has 1.96% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 40,610 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moon Cap Limited reported 1,681 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Com owns 2,528 shares. 6,769 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 24,685 shares. Argyle Management holds 31,788 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. 100,000 were reported by Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Hanson Doremus Management invested in 5,699 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated invested in 0% or 28,516 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 24,159 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio.