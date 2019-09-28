Kornitzer Capital Management Has Cut Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined While Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Lowered Holding by $1.33 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company sold 8,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,460 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 19,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 994,462 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.43 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 94,657 shares to 995,380 shares, valued at $39.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 58,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco subsea test hits 26.4 Tbps – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Is A Buy Following Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito Bancorp And Trust has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wright Invsts Serv Inc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 85,934 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 30,554 are held by Provise Management Gru. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 142,064 shares. 78,934 are held by Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 4.67M shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Athena Cap Advsr Llc accumulated 1.51% or 121,967 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 51,210 shares. One Cap Mngmt Lc holds 77,660 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 12,202 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Co has 195,119 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc owns 265,080 shares. Vestor Lc holds 0.67% or 68,980 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,845 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. M holds 1.15% or 20,750 shares. First Merchants Corporation has 4,410 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Colony Group reported 6,972 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 15,988 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.43% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,000 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 7,039 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr reported 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Endurance Wealth reported 1,800 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated invested in 17,965 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiemann Inv Advisors Llc invested in 2,320 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Hemenway Ltd invested in 12,862 shares. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Game On: Nvidia Reportedly Working On Sub-$300 Graphics Card To Take On AMD – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buying Nvidia Stock Still Is a Great Move for the Long-Term Investor – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mairs and Power Growth Fund Comments on NVIDIA Corp – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia insider sells $2.5M in shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “All Bets Are Off With the Nvidia Stock Rally – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.