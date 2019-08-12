Kornitzer Capital Management Has Boosted Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake By $4.91 Million; Scotia Capital Raised Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stake By $3.01 Million

Scotia Capital Inc increased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) stake by 2.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc acquired 38,596 shares as Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 1.51M shares with $119.09 million value, up from 1.47M last quarter. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto now has $33.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.3. About 131,048 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) stake by 19.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc acquired 40,580 shares as Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 246,801 shares with $29.97M value, up from 206,221 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc. now has $6.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $115.86. About 117,157 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 62,006 shares to 98,014 valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 61,482 shares and now owns 99,419 shares. Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Should You Add CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock to a Dividend Portfolio? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CIBC: Canada’s Cheapest Bank Is Ripe For A Multiple Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why the Best Dividend Banking Stock Isn’t CIBC (TSX:CM) – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Buy Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) Stock on Weakness? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or CIBC Bank (TSX:CM) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Proofpoint Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Needham has “Buy” rating and $135 target. Wedbush maintained the shares of PFPT in report on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $136 target in Monday, February 25 report.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Proofpoint Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint boosts full-year guidance after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Proofpoint (PFPT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proofpoint: Valuation Seems More Than Reasonable After Recent Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint (PFPT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Wells Fargo Company Mn, California-based fund reported 1.43 million shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr owns 6,302 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 11,472 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 2,087 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Brandywine Managers Lc accumulated 2,600 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd owns 53,604 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.03% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 36,959 shares. Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 11,695 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 0.11% or 509,183 shares. G2 Inv Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.65% or 44,170 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Shine Advisory stated it has 332 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) stake by 347,796 shares to 17,060 valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 3,184 shares and now owns 275,506 shares. Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) was reduced too.