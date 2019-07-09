Kornitzer Capital Management Has Boosted Its Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) Holding; Dominion Resources (D) Has 2.36 Sentiment

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) stake by 9.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc acquired 8,885 shares as Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 98,365 shares with $10.92M value, up from 89,480 last quarter. Disney (Walt) Co. now has $254.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 4.30 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction

Dominion Resources Inc (D) investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 590 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 250 cut down and sold their holdings in Dominion Resources Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 497.88 million shares, up from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dominion Resources Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 19 to 19 for the same number . Sold All: 44 Reduced: 206 Increased: 466 New Position: 124.

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 11.42% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. for 1.17 million shares. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owns 1.54 million shares or 8.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 4.84% invested in the company for 6.60 million shares. The Virginia-based Wills Financial Group Inc. has invested 4.65% in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 633,759 shares.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $62.43 billion. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution activities that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in Virginia and North Carolina. It has a 42.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.85 million for 24.32 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 14% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.81. About 1.31M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) has risen 15.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Services Advsrs reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantum Capital Mngmt stated it has 3,583 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Management Lc owns 4,297 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Co reported 5,951 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York reported 34,863 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited reported 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 117,113 are held by Lathrop Investment Mngmt Corporation. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.71% or 10,267 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp invested in 1.45% or 23,430 shares. Wallington Asset has 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martin Investment Management Limited Co stated it has 97,719 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,690 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hendershot Investments holds 3.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 94,662 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, February 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 10 report.