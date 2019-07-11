Kornitzer Capital Management Decreased Position in Hollyfrontier (Hfc) (HFC) by $2.67 Million as Stock Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Stake Has Increased by Manatuck Hill Partners Llc

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (Hfc) (HFC) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 54,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 840,136 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.39 million, down from 894,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp (Hfc) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 42,074 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 14,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 121,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 2.05 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent; 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is ending (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings.





Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 11.03% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.45 per share. HFC’s profit will be $274.94M for 7.35 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 198.15% EPS growth.

