Kornitzer Capital Management Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $1.26 Million; V3 Capital Management LP Raised Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stake by $30.98 Million; Market Value Rose

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 7,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,126 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, down from 49,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 125,704 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Raymond James Service Advisors Incorporated reported 4,722 shares. Glenmede Company Na stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Cipher Cap LP holds 13,822 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 940,972 shares. Connors Investor Services stated it has 0.49% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 24,745 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 62,806 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 12,912 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 9,110 shares stake. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 633,395 shares. Comm Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 15,900 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 91,077 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Meredith Corporation (MDP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mispriced Preferred Stock Bargain QTS Realty Trust: A Head-To-Head Matchup With Digital Realty Trust Preferred Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Releases Industry-first Open Source Standard for Data Center Management – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Extends Renewable Energy Purchasing Leadership; Signs Agreement to Purchase 100% Renewable Power in Chicago and Piscataway Data Centers – PRNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,787 are owned by Mitchell Management. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs owns 2,133 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,705 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt has 2,338 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Aull Monroe Management has invested 1.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 3,579 shares. 2,456 were reported by Brookstone. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability has 1,737 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha invested in 49,999 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 437 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kemper Master Retirement invested in 1.45% or 13,700 shares. Moreover, Skylands Cap Limited Liability has 9.83% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 425,125 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Could Face More Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares? – Yahoo! Finance News” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Will U.S. Rail Volumes Take A Hit From The Proposed U.S. Tariffs On China? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.