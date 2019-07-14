Kornitzer Capital Management Cut Moody’s (MCO) Stake By $663,365; BEYOND COMMERCE (BYOC) Shorts Lowered By 43.4%

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased Moody’s Corporation (MCO) stake by 14.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 3,665 shares as Moody’s Corporation (MCO)’s stock rose 13.39%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 22,311 shares with $4.04 million value, down from 25,976 last quarter. Moody’s Corporation now has $38.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 553,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First Time Baa2 Issuer Rating To Criteria Caixa, Stable Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Informatica’s Cfr To B2; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS (P)BAA2 RATING TO INDONESIA’S NEW SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To $150m Of Maryland’s Consolidated Transportation Bonds; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Illinois’ $500 Mln Series Of May 2018 GO Bonds; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PENNSYLVANIA’S AA3 GO BONDS RATING REFLECTS ITS VERY LARGE & DIVERSE ECONOMY BALANCED AGAINST BELOW AVERAGE JOB, REVENUE GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYSGIVEN THE STABLE OUTLOOK, WE DO NOT ANTICIPATE DOWNWARD RATING PRESSURE TO EMERGE ON SWITZERLAND’S AAA GOVERNMENT RATING

BEYOND COMMERCE INC (OTCMKTS:BYOC) had a decrease of 43.4% in short interest. BYOC’s SI was 6,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 43.4% from 10,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 12.12% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0029. About 7.07M shares traded or 72.42% up from the average. Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Beyond Commerce, Inc. Signs Definitive Business Combination Agreement with PathUX, LLC. – PRNewswire” on February 12, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Beyond Commerce, Inc. Announces Effectiveness Of Form S-1 Resale Registration Statement – PRNewswire” on February 08, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “You Should Buy Sony Stock Because It Now Is a Triple Threat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Beyond Commerce, Inc. provides Web site advertising and facilitates e-commerce transactions. The company has market cap of $3.18 million. The firm provides i-SUPPLY, an e-commerce solution for online storefronts and social shopping platforms for high traffic Web sites. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers BOOMj.com, a traditional social-networking site for creating a personal and business profile, and uploading and sharing images and videos.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83 million for 26.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Avalara Inc stake by 38,030 shares to 76,030 valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 4,413 shares and now owns 26,043 shares. Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp invested in 5,219 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ims Cap Management stated it has 1,420 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Ser holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.90 million shares. Veritas Inv Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The stated it has 224,437 shares. King Luther Cap holds 345,269 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 1,700 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 32,743 shares. 36,686 were accumulated by Agf America. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.06% or 86,593 shares. 2,822 are held by Tdam Usa Inc. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

