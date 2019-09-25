Kornitzer Capital Management Cut Its Intuit (INTU) Position; Centerpoint Energy (holding CO (CNP) Sellers Increased By 3.84% Their Shorts

Centerpoint Energy Inc (holding CO (NYSE:CNP) had an increase of 3.84% in short interest. CNP’s SI was 16.01M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.84% from 15.42M shares previously. With 4.62M avg volume, 4 days are for Centerpoint Energy Inc (holding CO (NYSE:CNP)’s short sellers to cover CNP’s short positions. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 183,647 shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Scott Prochazka Will Serve as Pres and CEO of Combined Co; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased Intuit Inc (INTU) stake by 79.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 104,482 shares as Intuit Inc (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 27,599 shares with $7.21M value, down from 132,081 last quarter. Intuit Inc now has $67.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $260.94. About 109,459 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C

Among 3 analysts covering CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CenterPoint Energy has $3300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 2.97% above currents $30.59 stock price. CenterPoint Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, September 6 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CenterPoint Energy, Inc. shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.63M shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 188 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 903,789 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts Corp invested in 313,969 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.09% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 829,976 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 1.84 million shares. 1.84 million were reported by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.19% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 1.05M shares. Sei accumulated 413,488 shares. Community Svcs Grp Ltd reported 12,951 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd accumulated 622,163 shares. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,044 shares. M&R Management holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio.

More recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.36 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. It has a 27.05 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 28,702 pole miles of overhead distribution lines and 3,692 circuit miles of overhead transmission lines; 23,937 circuit miles of underground distribution lines and 26 circuit miles of underground transmission lines; and 232 substations with a capacity of 60,854 megavolt amperes.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) stake by 123,751 shares to 140,811 valued at $11.78 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Steris Corp stake by 22,688 shares and now owns 159,595 shares. Servicenow (NYSE:NOW) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 12.14% above currents $260.94 stock price. Intuit had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, April 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $280 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31500 target in Friday, August 23 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 23 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairfield Bush And owns 0.13% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,498 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership reported 5,526 shares. Mar Vista Invest Prns has invested 4.53% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dsc Limited Partnership reported 2,111 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Co owns 271,115 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 98 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated, Vermont-based fund reported 11,270 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc reported 1,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 1.40 million shares or 0.33% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 50,375 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 354,953 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 11,717 shares. Old National Bank In has 7,048 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.11% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 9,358 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.