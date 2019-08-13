Kornitzer Capital Management Cut Bp Plc Adr (Uk) (BP) Stake by $1.34 Million; Voya Financial (VOYA) Share Price Rose While Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Lowered by $1.49 Million Its Position

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 1.05M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Inc Adr (Uk) (BP) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 31,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 889,821 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.90 million, down from 920,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Inc Adr (Uk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 7.62M shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 15/03/2018 – BP seeking buyers for stake in ageing Egyptian business; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Net Pft $2.47B; 19/03/2018 – Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q NET INCOME $161.2M, EST. $133.2M; 11/04/2018 – BP BP.L , SHELL RDSa.L INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING OIL, GAS BLOCKS IN GHANA – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – BP SAYS MOVE TO SHORT-TERM LNG SUPPLY DEALS OF 5 YRS OR LESS; 20/03/2018 – BP to drill first deepwater oil well in Mexican block in 2020; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Renewables Growing Surprisingly Fast — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/05/2018 – BP TO CUT 3 PCT OF UPSTREAM WORKFORCE, SAID IT WOULD REDUCE ITS UPSTREAM WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 540 OVER THE COURSE OF THIS YEAR- FT

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,107 activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $51,255.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares to 345,253 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 28,380 shares to 185,640 shares, valued at $23.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols Sa (NASDAQ:GRFS).