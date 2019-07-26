Kornitzer Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Bio Rad Laboratories Cl A (BIO); Wisconsin Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $356,700

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, down from 44,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 997,008 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio Rad Laboratories Inc Cl A (BIO) by 42.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 4,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio Rad Laboratories Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $324.38. About 141,049 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise has 60,447 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). 247,192 are owned by Aqr Limited Company. Commerce Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 190,628 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 171,819 shares. 2,000 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 3,548 shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 3,372 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). 8,446 are owned by Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). 30,112 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 50,511 shares. 41,913 were accumulated by Tygh Cap.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (NYSE:MRK) by 7,409 shares to 642,016 shares, valued at $53.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (K (NYSE:OAK) by 7,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,997 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 1,500 shares to 17,539 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication reported 0.2% stake. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 125,754 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Private Advisor Group Incorporated reported 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 3,696 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance Inc has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Allstate Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 4,079 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 46,938 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cypress has 0.13% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 7,406 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 30.35M shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.73% or 434,709 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 0.01% stake. Lord Abbett Co Limited invested in 0.1% or 372,564 shares. Edmp has 2,485 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. Shares for $326,860 were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R.