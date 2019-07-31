Kornitzer Capital Management Boosted Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Last Week ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, February 28. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. See ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) latest ratings:

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 7.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc acquired 42,270 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 574,325 shares with $32.75M value, up from 532,055 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $88.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.16. About 10.62 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm May Be Collateral Damage in a U.S.-China Trade War; 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT; 16/03/2018 – Son of Qualcomm Co-Founder Was Stripped of Executive Chairman Title Amid Broadcom Fight; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM:MEETING TO BE OPENED, IMMEDIATELY ADJOURNED ON MARCH 6; 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 1.34 million shares stake. Art Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 72,300 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fin Prtn reported 53,056 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd owns 204,167 shares. Pettee Inc owns 3,621 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 183,131 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jacobs And Ca stated it has 114,588 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Com holds 17,300 shares. Washington holds 0.03% or 7,190 shares in its portfolio. Martin And Company Tn holds 18,276 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 16,657 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Liability holds 164,696 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc has 12,537 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 28 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. JP Morgan upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $88 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, May 23.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 4,870 shares to 524,738 valued at $41.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) stake by 29,575 shares and now owns 164,295 shares. Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H, worth $2.03M on Monday, February 11.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $173,240 activity. HAUGHEY THOMAS bought $173,240 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors L P invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Services has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.17% stake. Metropolitan Life Ny has 13,041 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 18,767 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 123,561 are owned by Hawk Ridge Cap Mngmt Lp. Perkins Capital Inc owns 1.51% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 32,550 shares. Dana Investment Advsr reported 30,105 shares stake. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Brandywine Global Inv Management invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Citadel Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 6,036 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 313 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% or 18,296 shares.