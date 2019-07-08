Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital Ltd. 24 8.27 N/A 0.35 80.80 Honeywell International Inc. 158 3.17 N/A 6.14 27.57

In table 1 we can see Kornit Digital Ltd. and Honeywell International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Honeywell International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kornit Digital Ltd. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Honeywell International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kornit Digital Ltd. and Honeywell International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 7.6% 6.5% Honeywell International Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 11.3%

Volatility and Risk

Kornit Digital Ltd. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.13. Competitively, Honeywell International Inc.’s beta is 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kornit Digital Ltd. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Honeywell International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Kornit Digital Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kornit Digital Ltd. and Honeywell International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kornit Digital Ltd.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.35% and an $29 consensus target price. Competitively Honeywell International Inc. has a consensus target price of $183, with potential upside of 4.17%. The results provided earlier shows that Honeywell International Inc. appears more favorable than Kornit Digital Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kornit Digital Ltd. and Honeywell International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 77.5% respectively. 3.1% are Kornit Digital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Honeywell International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kornit Digital Ltd. 12.57% 2.37% 26.44% 40.18% 74.66% 50.21% Honeywell International Inc. -0.58% 4.56% 11.82% 12.68% 20.1% 28.2%

For the past year Kornit Digital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Honeywell International Inc.

Summary

Honeywell International Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Kornit Digital Ltd.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.