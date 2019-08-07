Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital Ltd. 26 8.07 N/A 0.29 109.09 Dover Corporation 94 1.87 N/A 4.16 23.26

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kornit Digital Ltd. and Dover Corporation. Dover Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kornit Digital Ltd. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Dover Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kornit Digital Ltd. and Dover Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5% Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7%

Risk and Volatility

Kornit Digital Ltd.’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dover Corporation has a 1.47 beta and it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kornit Digital Ltd. are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Dover Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Kornit Digital Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dover Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. and Dover Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Kornit Digital Ltd. has a consensus price target of $29, and a -2.91% downside potential. Meanwhile, Dover Corporation’s consensus price target is $103, while its potential upside is 13.19%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Dover Corporation seems more appealing than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kornit Digital Ltd. and Dover Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.5% and 88%. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Kornit Digital Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Dover Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67% Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5%

For the past year Kornit Digital Ltd. has stronger performance than Dover Corporation

Summary

Dover Corporation beats Kornit Digital Ltd. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.