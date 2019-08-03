Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital Ltd. 26 8.33 N/A 0.29 109.09 Danaher Corporation 129 4.93 N/A 3.41 41.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kornit Digital Ltd. and Danaher Corporation. Danaher Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Kornit Digital Ltd. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Kornit Digital Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Danaher Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5% Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Danaher Corporation’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kornit Digital Ltd. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Danaher Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Kornit Digital Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Danaher Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kornit Digital Ltd. and Danaher Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

The downside potential is -5.94% for Kornit Digital Ltd. with average target price of $29. Meanwhile, Danaher Corporation’s average target price is $137.86, while its potential downside is -0.96%. The data provided earlier shows that Danaher Corporation appears more favorable than Kornit Digital Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kornit Digital Ltd. and Danaher Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.5% and 82.2%. 3.1% are Kornit Digital Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Danaher Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67% Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25%

For the past year Kornit Digital Ltd. was more bullish than Danaher Corporation.

Summary

Kornit Digital Ltd. beats Danaher Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.