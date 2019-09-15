Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Reaches $31.95 52-Week High; Avnet (AVT) Has 0.81 Sentiment

The stock of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) hit a new 52-week high and has $32.91 target or 3.00% above today’s $31.95 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.29 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $32.91 price target is reached, the company will be worth $38.70M more. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 169,528 shares traded. Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has risen 72.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.38% the S&P500. Some Historical KRNT News: 03/04/2018 – Kornit Digital receives multi-million-dollar orders for recently announced Avalanche HD6; 08/05/2018 – Kornit Digital 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Pier Capital LLC Exits Position in Kornit Digital; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 23/05/2018 – Kornit Digital Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Kornit Digital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 Kornit Digital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 39 Days; 08/05/2018 – Kornit Digital 1Q Rev $31.1M; 03/04/2018 – Kornit Digital Receives multi-M-dollar Orders for Recently Announced Avalanche HD6; 08/05/2018 – Kornit Digital 1Q Adj EPS 6c

Avnet Inc (AVT) investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 113 funds increased and started new positions, while 140 reduced and sold holdings in Avnet Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 95.49 million shares, down from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Avnet Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 110 Increased: 70 New Position: 43.

Cacti Asset Management Llc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. for 287,755 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 202,021 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 50,111 shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Management Llc has invested 1.94% in the stock. Pzena Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7.34 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 500,467 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 36.89% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AVT’s profit will be $67.36M for 17.19 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. It has a 28 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Pays A 0.5% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019

More notable recent Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019

Analysts await Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.1 per share. KRNT’s profit will be $4.85 million for 66.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Kornit Digital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.