Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital Ltd. 27 7.04 N/A 0.29 109.09 Lennox International Inc. 265 2.55 N/A 9.16 27.99

Demonstrates Kornit Digital Ltd. and Lennox International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Lennox International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kornit Digital Ltd. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5% Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -220.8% 17.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.04 beta means Kornit Digital Ltd.’s volatility is 4.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Lennox International Inc. has a 0.9 beta and it is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kornit Digital Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Lennox International Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Kornit Digital Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lennox International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kornit Digital Ltd. and Lennox International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Lennox International Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Kornit Digital Ltd. has an average target price of $29, and a 5.65% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Lennox International Inc. is $254.6, which is potential 2.91% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kornit Digital Ltd. seems more appealing than Lennox International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kornit Digital Ltd. and Lennox International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 75.8% respectively. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, Lennox International Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67% Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19%

For the past year Kornit Digital Ltd. has stronger performance than Lennox International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Kornit Digital Ltd. beats Lennox International Inc.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.