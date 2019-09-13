Korn Ferry (KFY) to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019; Mict (MICT) SI Decreased By 3.37%

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:KFY) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Korn Ferry’s current price of $37.98 translates into 0.26% yield. Korn Ferry’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 558,731 shares traded or 16.67% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 02/05/2018 – Korn Ferry Study Reveals Global Talent Shortage Could Threaten Business Growth Around the World; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 07/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Trading Activity Surges to More Than 15 Times Average; 06/03/2018 Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Korn/Ferry International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFY); 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Sees 1Q EPS 66c-EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q EPS 48c; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Mict Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) had a decrease of 3.37% in short interest. MICT’s SI was 148,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.37% from 154,100 shares previously. With 97,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Mict Inc (NASDAQ:MICT)’s short sellers to cover MICT’s short positions. The SI to Mict Inc’s float is 2.85%. The stock decreased 8.10% or $0.0514 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5835. About 10,212 shares traded. MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) has declined 44.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Korn Ferry shares while 73 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 49.81 million shares or 2.57% more from 48.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 5,060 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Aperio owns 23,853 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 6,587 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 43,900 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 47,130 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 47,150 shares. 7,575 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 340,299 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 168,798 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,252 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Seizert Limited Company holds 0.11% or 55,770 shares in its portfolio. Next Fin Gp holds 0% or 436 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Llc reported 43,525 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Korn Ferry -4.5% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Korn Ferry’s (NYSE:KFY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “VachÃ© Petrossian Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It operates through three divisions: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. It has a 11.66 P/E ratio. The firm provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

Among 3 analysts covering Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Korn Ferry has $6300 highest and $3700 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is 38.68% above currents $37.98 stock price. Korn Ferry had 3 analyst reports since June 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Friday, September 6. The stock of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by Sidoti.

More notable recent MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MICT Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Macy’s, Tilray, Myriad Genetics – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Reaction History: MICT INC, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 8.3% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MICT plunges after tender offer terminated – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Strategic investment of up to $16.25M in MICT, with at least $9M funded at the closings – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.