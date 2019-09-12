Korn Ferry (KFY) to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased By $3.74 Million Its Amerisource (ABC) Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Amerisource (ABC) stake by 2.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 57,604 shares as Amerisource (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 2.36 million shares with $153.33 million value, up from 2.30 million last quarter. Amerisource now has $18.29B valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 983,236 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:KFY) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Korn Ferry’s current price of $38.03 translates into 0.26% yield. Korn Ferry’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 501,927 shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Sees 1Q EPS 66c-EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 01/05/2018 – Don Lowman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and North American Leader, Executive Pay & Governance; 06/03/2018 – KORN FERRY SEES 4Q FEE REV. $448M-$462M, EST. $436.7M; 07/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Trading Activity Surges to More Than 15 Times Average; 05/04/2018 – Audrey Tan Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in Singapore; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 20/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27-28; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It operates through three divisions: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. It has a 11.68 P/E ratio. The firm provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

More notable recent Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Korn Ferry -4.5% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Korn Ferry’s (NYSE:KFY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold Korn Ferry shares while 73 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 49.81 million shares or 2.57% more from 48.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.01% or 10,668 shares. City Holdg Com has 0% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Art Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,881 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 5,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 9,348 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,880 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 56,937 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.02% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 1.20 million shares. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 194,181 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 425 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 113,738 shares. Citigroup owns 137,587 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Korn/Ferry Int`l (NYSE:KFY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Korn/Ferry Int`l has $6300 highest and $3700 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is 38.50% above currents $38.03 stock price. Korn/Ferry Int`l had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by Sidoti. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, June 21.

