Korn Ferry (KFY) Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Lowered Position by $2.82 Million as Stock Declined; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $142.63. About 1.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 64,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,879 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 232,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 83,718 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 15.97% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the Bottom Line; 02/05/2018 – Korn Ferry Study Reveals Global Talent Shortage Could Threaten Business Growth Around the World; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 06/03/2018 – KORN FERRY SEES 4Q FEE REV. $448M-$462M, EST. $436.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Art Lc holds 0.05% or 17,704 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 0% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 36,741 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co reported 59,679 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 87,429 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Serv reported 6,669 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Vanguard Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 88,610 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Qs Invsts Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Curbstone Mngmt reported 25,100 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Basswood Cap Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 42,870 shares. Prudential owns 962,666 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KFY’s profit will be $43.45M for 12.72 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Korn Ferry for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 197,906 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $72.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 55,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs owns 13,542 shares. Bruni J V & owns 3,176 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability Com owns 6,950 shares. Woodstock owns 92,819 shares. Community Retail Bank Na accumulated 0.81% or 36,146 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv has invested 1.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,555 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corp owns 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 77,337 shares. Amp Invsts holds 0.56% or 899,287 shares in its portfolio. Scotia accumulated 576,829 shares. 93,894 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. Lowe Brockenbrough & stated it has 34,560 shares. Clark Mngmt Group holds 0.02% or 6,853 shares in its portfolio. Markston International Limited Liability holds 2.96% or 227,294 shares in its portfolio.

