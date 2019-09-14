Korn Ferry (KFY) Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Boosted Its Holding in Citrix Sys (CTXS) as Share Price Declined

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 14,434 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 10,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 968,037 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 28.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 199,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 500,936 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.07M, down from 700,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 520,911 shares traded or 8.75% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 58C; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q FEE REV. $447.6M, EST. $416.3M; 22/03/2018 – Korn Ferry’s Michael Hyter Named as One of `The Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America’; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M

