Korn Ferry (KFY) Holder Tudor Investment Et Al Cut Its Holding by $810,760; Shareholder Callahan Advisors Raised Kinder Morgan (KMI) Position

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 65.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 20,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The hedge fund held 10,613 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $425,000, down from 30,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 94,388 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 19/03/2018 – Jorge Gomar Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 29/05/2018 – Stephen Fleet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader, Consumer; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 58C; 06/03/2018 Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Korn Ferry Study Reveals Global Talent Shortage Could Threaten Business Growth Around the World; 27/03/2018 – Mary Chua Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in Malaysia

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 31,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 623,832 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.03M, up from 591,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 802,863 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada to Sell Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Canada Govt for C$4.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc (NYSE:AGN) by 2,700 shares to 12,774 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc Non Vtg Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,100 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Picks For September 16 – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) by 11,658 shares to 37,064 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 90,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).