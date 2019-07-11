Korn Ferry (KFY) Holder Paradice Investment Management Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; Investure Decreased Its Holding in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) by $1.84 Million

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 64,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,879 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, down from 232,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 313,703 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 15.97% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 30/05/2018 – Performance Pays: CEOs See Highest Compensation Increases Since the Recession, According to New Korn Ferry Study; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 20/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27-28; 29/05/2018 – Stephen Fleet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader, Consumer; 07/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Trading Activity Surges to More Than 15 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Korn Ferry’s Michael Hyter Named as One of `The Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America’

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 42,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,130 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 210,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 2.38 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 49.95 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KFY’s profit will be $43.45 million for 12.73 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Korn Ferry for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.