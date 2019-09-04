Korea Investment Upped Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding; Suntrust Banks (STI) Has 0.72 Sentiment

Korea Investment Corp increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp acquired 5,553 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 302,800 shares with $74.64 million value, up from 297,247 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $50.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $267.8. About 602,119 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience

Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 260 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 362 reduced and sold holdings in Suntrust Banks Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 334.46 million shares, up from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Suntrust Banks Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 95 Reduced: 267 Increased: 163 New Position: 97.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51M for 10.90 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.13% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.04. About 513,825 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) has declined 8.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Earthstone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Book Value Per Common Shr $47.14; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS ACCEPTANCE RATE FOR ID PROTECTION WAS `LOW’; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – SunTrust Commercial Real Estate to Sunset Pillar Financial Brand; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 & TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97, BOTH DOWN 2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017

Kellner Capital Llc holds 14.32% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. for 355,100 shares. Sirios Capital Management L P owns 1.31 million shares or 4.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Western Capital Management Co has 3.9% invested in the company for 4,623 shares. The New Jersey-based Alpine Associates Management Inc. has invested 3.78% in the stock. Water Island Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding firm for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, firms, and institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.10 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Among 6 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $281.71’s average target is 5.19% above currents $267.8 stock price. ServiceNow had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The company was reinitiated on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $270 target. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

