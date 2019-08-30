Korea Investment Upped Its Hess (HES) Stake by $1.74 Million; Kellogg (K) Shareholder Jlb & Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $738,663

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 12,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 37,171 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 50,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 594,897 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 28,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 174,511 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, up from 145,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.33. About 196,993 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $250,790 activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. Quigley James H. also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by Checki Terrence J.. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was made by MCMANUS DAVID on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider CHASE RODNEY F bought $25,079.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 147,874 shares to 546,200 shares, valued at $29.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 64,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,605 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah Cap Limited invested in 0.25% or 39,263 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.56M shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 0.08% or 230,140 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt reported 16,233 shares. Gabelli Funds holds 0.11% or 291,800 shares. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.01% or 10,616 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 164,863 shares. Prudential Public Lc holds 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 170,171 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 712,939 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Anchor Capital Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 255,662 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 43,632 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 1.17M shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 313,445 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 25.02 million shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 735,903 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 444,933 shares. 44,534 are owned by Metropolitan Life Communication. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 16,508 shares. Andra Ap reported 106,100 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 25,193 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 61,212 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 299 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 128,387 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 950 shares. National Bank stated it has 22,726 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields, New York-based fund reported 36,967 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity.

