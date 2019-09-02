Korea Investment Trimmed Marathon Pete (MPC) Position By $10.12 Million; Abingworth Llp Raised Its Sientra (SIEN) Stake

Abingworth Llp increased Sientra (SIEN) stake by 8.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Abingworth Llp acquired 191,831 shares as Sientra (SIEN)’s stock declined 27.55%. The Abingworth Llp holds 2.39M shares with $20.47 million value, up from 2.20 million last quarter. Sientra now has $336.66M valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 643,940 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING

Korea Investment Corp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 58.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp sold 171,591 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 121,603 shares with $7.28 million value, down from 293,194 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $30.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.66 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 1.83% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 500,000 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc holds 0.07% or 15,576 shares. Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ima Wealth has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Da Davidson reported 22,435 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.17% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Smithfield Tru invested in 0.01% or 2,084 shares. 14,262 are held by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 323,379 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 8,700 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bokf Na reported 152,726 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 283,058 are owned by Icon Advisers Inc Co. Laffer Invests reported 70,071 shares.

Korea Investment Corp increased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 111,994 shares to 1.23 million valued at $127.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 138,785 shares and now owns 142,200 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was raised too.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $960.68M for 7.94 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 54.09% above currents $49.21 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy” rating. Cowen & Co downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, May 10 to “Market Perform” rating.

Among 6 analysts covering Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Sientra has $26 highest and $800 lowest target. $16.43’s average target is 140.56% above currents $6.83 stock price. Sientra had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens. Canaccord Genuity maintained Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Craig Hallum. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of SIEN in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of SIEN in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 143,683 shares. Stifel Corp owns 35,991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 45,358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,019 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 22,216 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc accumulated 0% or 136,322 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc holds 280,175 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Personal Finance Services accumulated 700 shares. 9,097 are held by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bamco Inc reported 1.41 million shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 31,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25,800 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% or 1.13M shares.