Korea Investment Trimmed Its Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Position; Hap Trading Has Decreased Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holding

Korea Investment Corp decreased Sei Investments Co (SEIC) stake by 45.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp sold 148,600 shares as Sei Investments Co (SEIC)’s stock rose 0.18%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 176,500 shares with $9.22M value, down from 325,100 last quarter. Sei Investments Co now has $8.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 357,680 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC)

Hap Trading Llc decreased First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) stake by 52.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc sold 36,020 shares as First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN)’s stock declined 9.26%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 32,120 shares with $449,000 value, down from 68,140 last quarter. First Horizon Natl Corp now has $5.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 5.20 million shares traded or 67.22% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Reports Second Quarter Results and Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Horizon National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Elevates its Digital Banking and Marketing Team with Two Strategic Hires – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. First Horizon National had 5 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by Bank of America. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, January 25 report.

Hap Trading Llc increased Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 9,434 shares to 25,534 valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 20,837 shares and now owns 50,437 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.53% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). North Star Invest Mgmt has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 34,018 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 560,849 are owned by Swiss Savings Bank. Sei Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora accumulated 60 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 311,340 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 134 shares or 0% of the stock. Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 30,412 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Susquehanna International Gru Llp reported 0% stake. Nwq Investment Management Limited Liability holds 1.3% or 4.27 million shares. First Interstate Natl Bank owns 12,008 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bartlett Limited Co reported 4,442 shares.

Korea Investment Corp increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 18,309 shares to 18,600 valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 6,701 shares and now owns 387,856 shares. Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) was raised too.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SEI to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SEI’s Advisors’ Inner Circle Fund Expands its Platform to Service Exchange Traded Funds – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts See 10% Upside For SIZE – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SEIC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $122.17 million for 17.69 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 52,005 shares. Secor Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.8% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 74,064 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,921 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 374,540 shares. Royal London Asset Management has 51,939 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council reported 33,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1.09 million shares. Rk Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.55% or 50,929 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 50 shares. First Fincl Corporation In has invested 0.1% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 14,455 shares. Dupont Cap reported 40,596 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology LP reported 10,854 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. Shares for $154,909 were bought by KLAUDER PAUL. WITHROW WAYNE sold $505,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.