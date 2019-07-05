Korea Investment Trimmed Csx (CSX) Holding by $7.32 Million as Stock Price Rose; Bridgeway Capital Management Upped Holding in Weis Mkts (WMK) by $684,000 as Share Value Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weis Mkts Inc (WMK) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 17,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, up from 134,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weis Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 34,998 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 18.57% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 25/04/2018 – EXPANSION TO FOCUS ON SHANGHAI AND HONG KONG FOR NOW: WEIS; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 1Q REV. $876.11B; 02/05/2018 – Voluntary Recall of Certain Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand Tortilla Chips Because of Possible Milk Allergen; 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Weis Markets Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 19 Days; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 98,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 719,911 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.86M, down from 818,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 113,627 shares to 54,945 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ooma Inc by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,500 shares, and cut its stake in Iteris Inc (NYSEMKT:ITI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold WMK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 2.67% more from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Coatue Management Ltd Com owns 7,204 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 28,684 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) or 4,388 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.02% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 6,931 shares. Paloma Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Raymond James Svcs Advsr reported 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Alphaone Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,001 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $131,780 activity. Shares for $38,570 were bought by Schertle Kurt A on Wednesday, May 29. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider BAILEY WAYNE S bought $22,770.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $917.76 million for 17.20 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 54,900 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 677,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Finance Grp Incorporated holds 560 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,100 are held by Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corporation. St Germain D J reported 4,052 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc has 0.21% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 5,971 are owned by Bluemountain Cap Lc. Bath Savings accumulated 3,498 shares. Oakworth Inc reported 0.14% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 951,172 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 143,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 162,656 are owned by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability. Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 0.09% or 6,642 shares. Franklin Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 45,138 shares. Amica Mutual stated it has 28,214 shares.