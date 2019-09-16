Korea Investment Stake in Wabtec (WAB) Decreased by $1.81 Million as Stock Rose; Jw Asset Management Has Cut Antares Pharma (ATRS) Holding by $4.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 380,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 1.17 million shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 10/04/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 13/03/2018 Antares Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 98.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 25,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 471 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34,000, down from 25,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.26M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 87,900 shares to 132,100 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 69,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.79M for 18.43 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “7 Stocks Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Keeps Buying – GuruFocus.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530. $652,600 worth of stock was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Speece Thorson Capital Gp has 1.42% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Blair William Com Il holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 477,243 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Fincl Services has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kistler stated it has 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). reported 18.42 million shares. Fincl Architects has 196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Capstone Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 12,816 were accumulated by Axa. Bessemer Group Inc owns 11,018 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd has 45,092 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 0.38% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 24,115 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Svcs has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 10 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Antares Pharma to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Antares Pharma to Present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Antares Pharma to Present at the Raymond James & Associates 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Antares Pharma to Present at the Raymond James 2019 Life Sciences and MedTech Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Small Cap Growth Stocks With Big-Time Momentum – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 58.77 million shares or 8.58% less from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 201,896 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Proshare Limited Com accumulated 15,295 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Company stated it has 196,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,530 shares. Peconic Ptnrs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 30,554 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Citadel Lc owns 161,896 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Qs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.01% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). M&T Savings Bank Corporation holds 30,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 153,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 638,603 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 1.09M shares.

Jw Asset Management Llc, which manages about $372.23 million and $186.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 2.94 million shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $68.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.