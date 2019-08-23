Korea Investment Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $3.38 Million; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Lumina Fund Management Upped Stake by $465,000

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 30,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 277,460 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.00M, up from 247,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 2.74M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $8.32 during the last trading session, reaching $280.26. About 804,284 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Quantitative Management Ltd Llc stated it has 20,400 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 27,708 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation has 4,343 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 8,033 shares. 850 are owned by Wms Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 233,241 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 0.17% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ameriprise Financial Inc has 1.37M shares. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 19,934 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lord Abbett Limited accumulated 76,098 shares. Glob Thematic Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 2.44% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Aqr Mngmt Limited has 280,201 shares. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Lc has 0.15% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 948 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Financial invested in 0.2% or 4,880 shares. Eqis Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 4,490 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Co, Virginia-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc holds 120,190 shares. Heritage Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cambridge Inv Rech holds 0.1% or 90,571 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 9,569 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 24,895 shares. Country Club Na accumulated 64,519 shares. First Republic Mgmt has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,367 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc has 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 92,748 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.45% or 131,741 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 64,212 shares to 105,212 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 41,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,188 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd Reg (NYSE:TEL).