Korea Investment Raised Its Splunk (SPLK) Holding by $3.94 Million; Ionic Capital Management Has Raised Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) Position by $412,500

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 31,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 40,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 1.28 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table)

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 35,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highland Income Fund by 85,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,378 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Markets Corporation holds 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 130,283 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh reported 26,183 shares. Pnc Grp has 2.13M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 12,817 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.02% or 100,058 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.03% stake. Guardian Cap Advsr Lp owns 2,275 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Company owns 4,205 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 67,535 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.06 million shares. Franklin Street Nc invested in 0.03% or 1,325 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,600 shares. 1,303 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. The Maine-based Vigilant Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Millennium Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 86,393 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 20,414 shares. Nomura Holding has 595,627 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp owns 7,262 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company invested 0.51% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Signature And Invest Lc, California-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Campbell Com Adviser Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,756 shares. Dubuque State Bank Trust Co has 32,094 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 145,996 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peconic Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 2,000 shares. Schroder Gp invested in 0% or 908 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,386 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 410,221 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zweig owns 0.82% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 68,494 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 3,617 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 229,174 shares to 1,840 shares, valued at $62,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 56,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,388 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.