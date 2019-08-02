Korea Investment Raised Its Public Svc Enterprise Group (PEG) Position; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding by $329,994

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 17,271 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 19,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 3.07 million shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group (PEG) by 38.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 63,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 230,955 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 167,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 3.44M shares traded or 58.11% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5,688 shares to 93,710 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 152,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,100 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.14 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,451 shares to 614,803 shares, valued at $75.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 5,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $14.39 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767.

