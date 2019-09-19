Korea Investment Raised By $667,800 Its Sprint (S) Holding; Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 9 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 6 reduced and sold positions in Special Opportunities Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.11 million shares, up from 2.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Special Opportunities Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

Korea Investment Corp increased Sprint Corporation (S) stake by 46.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp acquired 111,300 shares as Sprint Corporation (S)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 351,900 shares with $2.31M value, up from 240,600 last quarter. Sprint Corporation now has $27.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 211,261 shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 04/05/2018 – Debbie Elicksen: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, Legere to helm; 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $2.77B, EST. $2.72B; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint Spectrum Securitization Series 2016-1 & 2018-1 Class A Notes on Positive Watch; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if Sprint and T-Mobile are allowed to merge: Analyst; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 02/05/2018 – Sprint appoints new CEO, full-year profit tops forecasts; 24/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom extends mid-term guidance, pledges higher dividends; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “T-Mobile has a plan B for 5G if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About BRT Apartments Corp.’s (NYSE:BRT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Lc accumulated 0% or 288 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 405,714 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 984,661 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated accumulated 16.49M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 1,220 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 368,544 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 5.40M shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 55,334 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated. Guggenheim Capital reported 82,794 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 164,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 47,940 shares. Valueworks Ltd has 2.36% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 0.11% or 116,892 shares.

Korea Investment Corp decreased 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) stake by 10,400 shares to 910 valued at $69,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 5,300 shares and now owns 158,440 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was reduced too.

It closed at $14.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. The company has market cap of $119.86 million. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. for 446,202 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc owns 265,817 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.24% invested in the company for 558,051 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 224,098 shares.

More notable recent Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bulldog Investors Responds to Adjournment of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Vertical Capital Income Fund – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SPE: Regular Distribution Imminent – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Special Opportunities Fund: Buying Discounted Funds With An Extra Discount And Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.