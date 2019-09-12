Korea Investment Raised Apache (APA) Stake by $2.00 Million; Greenhaven Associates Lifted Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Position by $7.04 Million as Stock Value Rose

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 71,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 249,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.23M, up from 178,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 4.97M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corp Names David Pursell SVP, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 30/04/2018 – Apache at MUFG Securities Oil & Gas Corporate Access Day May 14; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.8. About 1.85 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Nears $1 Billion of Consumer Relief Under Mortgage Settlements; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs projects that rising costs to fund the deficit will force the government to borrow more which will push up interest rates; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Swell Says Syria Won’t Impact Global Economy (Video); 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-UBS plans to shift some staff to Frankfurt after Brexit-memo; 25/04/2018 – Booking Holdings to Attend the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/03/2018 – Advent to seek buyer for conveyor belt firm Ammeraal Beltech

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 61,600 shares to 107,200 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 28,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,714 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough Com holds 21,522 shares. 50,522 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Lc. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.42% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 26,358 shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6.22% or 266,283 shares. Kanawha Management has 37,946 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 549,500 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.40 million shares. U S Glob has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Independent Order Of Foresters accumulated 0.12% or 4,421 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 75,942 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 0.95% or 114,540 shares in its portfolio. 3.88 million are owned by Price T Rowe Md. The Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Aqr Cap Ltd has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of stock. 5,000 shares valued at $109,131 were bought by LOWE JOHN E on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh holds 59,255 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. 53,247 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 0.09% stake. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wesbanco Financial Bank reported 0.07% stake. Covington Mgmt reported 601 shares. Moreover, Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma has 1.31% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,024 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Goldentree Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 125,367 shares. Diversified Tru Company reported 6,790 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jennison Associate Lc holds 0.18% or 861,907 shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 290,384 shares. Voya Limited Com accumulated 557,970 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Company has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).