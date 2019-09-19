Korea Investment Position in Kla (KLAC) Upped by $483,800; Citadel Advisors Holding in Theravance Biopharma (Put) (TBPH) Has Cut by $1.16 Million as Market Value Declined

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (Put) (TBPH) by 85.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 72,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.69% . The hedge fund held 12,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196,000, down from 84,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Theravance Biopharma Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. It closed at $22.66 lastly. It is down 10.59% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 08/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Study Compared Trelegy Ellipta to Relvar/Breo Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta; 21/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Drops 7.7% to Lowest in a Month; 23/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Reports Positive New Data from Multiple Studies of VIBATIV® (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID™ Conference; 17/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Focused on the Unmet Medical Need in the Treatment of Neurogenic Orthosta; 14/03/2018 Theravance Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Approval of Expanded lndication in the US for Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta for Treatment of COPD Patients; 19/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Showing Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for COPD Patients; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA HIGHLIGHTS APPROVAL OF EXPANDED INDICATION IN THE US FOR ONCE-DAILY TRELEGY ELLIPTA FOR TREATMENT OF COPD PATIENTS; 27/03/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 222,300 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.28M, up from 218,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $157.73. About 316,556 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

Analysts await Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.04 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $-1.1 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by Theravance Biopharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% negative EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 83,281 shares to 102,681 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 509,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,896 shares, and has risen its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TBPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 34.36 million shares or 3.09% more from 33.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associate Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 18,551 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 1.14M shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 392 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 8.28M shares. Voya Investment Lc owns 18,830 shares. King Wealth owns 24,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 57,070 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% stake. Daiwa Securities Inc owns 353 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 28,969 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 27,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.04% or 42,471 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 31,142 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 103,856 shares. 62,935 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 149,875 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. 260,982 are owned by Principal Financial Grp Incorporated. Mufg Americas Holding has 27 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 33,500 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 21,133 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mgmt has invested 0.14% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.04% or 888,810 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability reported 4,446 shares. Amica Mutual Insur invested 0.07% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Etrade Capital Lc holds 2,714 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.06% or 42,100 shares. Mirador Capital Prns Lp invested in 6,307 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Clal Enterp Hldgs Ltd accumulated 36,614 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

