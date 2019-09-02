Korea Investment Lowered Its Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Position by $7.73 Million; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Trecora Res (TREC) Stake by $559,179; Stock Value Rose

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Trecora Res (TREC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 62,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The hedge fund held 690,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, down from 752,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Trecora Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 60,842 shares traded or 53.22% up from the average. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 45.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 148,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 176,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, down from 325,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 220,468 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M

Analysts await Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. TREC’s profit will be $977,551 for 56.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Trecora Resources for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 492,000 shares to 973,500 shares, valued at $18.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.85M for 17.12 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 245,868 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 47,160 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rk Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 2.55% or 50,929 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co reported 70,300 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.04% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). 483 are held by Shelton Cap Management. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 2,183 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,189 shares. 217,819 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Lc holds 301,463 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Prudential Pcl owns 4,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 251,846 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 103,840 shares to 519,466 shares, valued at $66.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 74,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 969,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

