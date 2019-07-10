Korea Investment Lowered Grainger W W (GWW) Position by $9.17 Million as Stock Declined; Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Lifted Conagra Foods (CAG) Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 19,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 207,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 2.06M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 61.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 30,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 49,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $8.05 during the last trading session, reaching $258.64. About 716,196 shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 258,176 shares to 31,133 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,713 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America, a New York-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Stoneridge Invest Prns Lc invested 1.85% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Pennsylvania Tru Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 15,221 shares. Cubic Asset Lc has invested 0.19% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 18,955 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 246 shares. 496 are held by Cordasco Network. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 373,884 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited, Korea-based fund reported 59,079 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Qs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 39,675 shares. Carroll Financial Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 196,199 shares to 3.56M shares, valued at $210.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 96,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Savings Bank Division holds 0.28% or 6,808 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.17% stake. Schmidt P J Mngmt owns 850 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wendell David Assocs Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Norinchukin Bank The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). American Century has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fdx Advsr Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). North Star Mngmt stated it has 4,729 shares. 2,836 were accumulated by Hills Commercial Bank & Tru. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 5,453 shares. Saturna Capital holds 81,600 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 150 shares.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.65 earnings per share, up 6.41% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.37 per share. GWW’s profit will be $257.81M for 13.91 P/E if the $4.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.10% EPS growth.