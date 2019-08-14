Korea Investment Lifted Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding; Shorts at Evolus (EOLS) Lowered By 3.82%

Korea Investment Corp increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 1.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp acquired 21,950 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 1.25 million shares with $99.55M value, up from 1.22M last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $148.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 2.62 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) had a decrease of 3.82% in short interest. EOLS’s SI was 4.04 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.82% from 4.20 million shares previously. With 791,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s short sellers to cover EOLS’s short positions. The SI to Evolus Inc’s float is 35.27%. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 773,525 shares traded. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has declined 7.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EOLS News: 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EVOLUS RECEIVES FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER WITH COMMENTS ISOLATED TO CMC ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – EVOLUS NAMES ALLERGAN AESTHETICS HEAD DAVID MOATAZEDI CEO; 05/04/2018 – Evolus Phase III European – Canadian Head-to-Head Trial of prabotulinumtoxinA Compared to Botox® Meets Primary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – U.S. health regulators on Wednesday declined to approve Evolus’ rival product to Allergan’s Botox, citing certain deficiencies related to its potential treatment for frown lines; 16/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Evolus Inc’s rival treatment to Botox; 16/05/2018 – FDA stiff arms Evolus’ rival to Allergan’s blockbuster Botox, but execs promise a snap response $EOLS; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND REMAIN COMMITTED TO BRINGING DWP-450 TO MARKET BY SPRING 2019; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Receives FDA Complete Response Letter With Comments Isolated to CMC Items; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Announces Progress with DWP-450 Regulatory Submissions; 23/05/2018 – Evolus at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,166 are held by Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy). Lazard Asset owns 6,200 shares. Provident Incorporated reported 11,857 shares stake. Field And Main Bancorp owns 16,820 shares. 13,599 were reported by Plante Moran Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company. First National Bank & Trust reported 1.56% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Moreover, State Bank Of The West has 0.63% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gyroscope Capital Group Ltd Llc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 18,897 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 3,197 shares. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,853 shares or 0.23% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pension Service holds 1.68M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc reported 36,321 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Korea Investment Corp decreased American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 147,800 shares to 55,000 valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) stake by 250,062 shares and now owns 1,600 shares. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (Put) (NASDAQ:GT) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ABT in report on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Evolus Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:EOLS – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : SYY, GOLD, TSG, BRC, EOLS, AZRE, NINE, HYGS, CRNT, CWCO, INSE, APTX – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Evolus to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update on Monday, August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Evolus, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolus had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.