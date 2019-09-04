Korea Investment Increases Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM); Cutter & Company Brokerage Raised Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Stock Price Declined

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 152,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.47 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.66. About 4.46M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 90.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,278 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $768,000, up from 2,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $164.17. About 7.41 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Advsr Limited Com accumulated 4,291 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 113,412 shares. Provise Management owns 24,755 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Df Dent And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Qci Asset Mngmt New York reported 1,205 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Com owns 194,274 shares. Artemis Investment Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Orrstown Fincl Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,943 shares. 242,435 are owned by Cincinnati Ins Com. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Covington Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 29,181 shares. Co Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 3,467 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 21,597 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Toth Advisory invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 55,840 shares to 621,404 shares, valued at $32.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Capital Mngmt owns 1,997 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.21 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Lpl Financial Llc owns 345,262 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 495,714 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited invested in 0% or 2,068 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,002 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co owns 3,606 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) reported 1,926 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hanson Mcclain holds 772 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 899,200 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. E&G Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Staley Cap Advisers Inc has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,935 shares.