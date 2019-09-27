Korea Investment Increases Holding in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK); Diam Company LTD Has Boosted Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $9.89 Million

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 53,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 362,051 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.90M, up from 308,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 244,554 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.37 million, up from 211,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $143.09. About 601,341 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt has 3,358 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 828,453 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 139,096 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Arcadia Management Mi invested 3.32% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Missouri-based Parkside Bankshares & Tru has invested 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Aperio Group Limited owns 0.58% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 764,749 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 159,002 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 8.37 million shares. Moreover, Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd has 2.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd owns 3,987 shares. Patten Group Incorporated owns 1,500 shares. Moreover, Valmark Advisers Inc has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 20,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 47,497 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 242,773 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AXA XL and Accenture Partner to Provide Cybersecurity Services to AXA XL Clients – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,879 shares to 8,549 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,187 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SWK) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shareholders Booked A 58% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Stanley Black & Decker Looks Like a Good Long-Term Value Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Real Reason Stanley Black & Decker Stock Slumped 20.4% in October – The Motley Fool” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 31,697 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp has 4,136 shares. Freestone Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,314 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.08% or 204,890 shares. Principal Financial Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 221,824 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 22,340 shares. 144 are owned by Parkside Savings Bank & Tru. Bridges Inv Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 10,653 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 149,078 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Northern reported 1.73 million shares stake. Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2,523 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 4,553 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 3,611 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.89% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 10,000 shares to 153,873 shares, valued at $29.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,422 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).