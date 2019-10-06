Korea Investment Increased Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position by $14.43 Million; Valuation Rose; Culbertson A N & Co Has Upped Stake in Visa (V) by $525,055

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 379,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 896,168 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.47M, up from 516,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.91M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 3,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,217 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, up from 11,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Newmont ranked as top gold miner on Dow Jones sustainability index – MINING.com” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp halts mining amid blockade in Mexico – Denver Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update on Newmont Goldcorp at Denver Gold Forum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mining investor Friedland buys Guinea iron ore stake from BHP, Newmont – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc reported 1.03M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Washington-based Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Highlander Capital Ltd holds 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 4,402 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 73,334 shares. California-based First Republic has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Westport Asset reported 5,505 shares. F&V Cap Management Ltd holds 3.64% or 159,025 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.12% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 115,547 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 20,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 24,249 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pictet Asset has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sun Life Financial has 664 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 37,714 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,611 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department accumulated 0.09% or 5,362 shares. Renaissance Gp Limited owns 57,178 shares or 3.7% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 1,810 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 112,009 shares or 6.25% of the stock. 2,862 are held by New England And Mngmt. Kemnay Advisory Svcs reported 4.59% stake. American Bancorp owns 42,342 shares. Harvey Inv Company Lc has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vantage Invest Prtn owns 174,392 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 3.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1.43M are held by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.49% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested 2.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 1,842 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.16% or 51,380 shares.